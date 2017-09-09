Colin Firth doesn't think he'd make a ''believable'' action hero.

The 56-year-old star has revealed he has no intention of making a Liam Neeson-like transition into action films, because he doesn't think he's suited to the genre.

He shared: ''After the first ['Kingsman'], there were some offers like that.

''But I realised very quickly that you've got to get the context right - with someone like me, anyway.''

Despite the success of the 'Kingsman' movies, Colin cannot imagine audiences accepting him as an action hero on an ''earnest basis''.

He told Digital Spy: ''I'm not just a guy who's believable if I showed up in just any action context and started doing roundhouse kicks. It worked because it was implausible, and the humour was pitched right.

''There's just enough of a send-up for people to be able to accept it. If I tried to go in as a badass on an earnest basis, I'm not going to get away with it.''

Meanwhile, Colin also revealed the original 'Mamma Mia' is one of his favourite movies of all time, despite the criticism it received upon its release in 2008.

The Hollywood star quipped: ''I saw a journalist actually changed colour when I said that was one of my favourite things I'd done, because I think it doesn't pass the snob test very easily.

''But I do think it is incredibly unusual to find a piece of entertainment that hits common ground. Because, frankly, it doesn't matter what you think of ABBA - you know it.

''Certainly, if you're my age, you grew up with it playing somewhere, or wherever. When I failed my exams or got dumped by my girlfriend. It wasn't on my terms, but it was playing on some jukebox.''