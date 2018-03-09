Colin Firth and his wife Livia Giuggioli have announced that they briefly split in 2015 after her alleged stalker claimed they'd had an affair.
Colin Firth and his wife secretly split up ''a few years ago.''
The 'Bridget Jones's Diary' star and his spouse Livia Giuggioli have been forced to announce they briefly called time on their marriage in 2015 after it became public knowledge they were involved in a police investigation because Marco Brancaccia - whom Livia had an affair with around that time - had allegedly began stalking her.
The couple's representative told The Times newspaper in a statement: ''A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate.
''During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited. Subsequently, Mr Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented. For obvious reasons, the Firths have never had any desire to make this matter public.''
However, Marco - who was a family friend of the Firths - has denied that he was stalking the Italian film producer and has she claimed wanted to leave the 57-year-old actress for good to embark on a relationship with him.
He claimed: ''We were romantically involved, she wanted to leave Colin for me.''
The Italian has also claimed he's only contacted the family three times since Livia, 48, ended their fling in 2016 in order to rekindle her relationship with Colin.
He explained: ''My 'stalking' consisted of two messages via WhatsApp after she ended our relationship in June 2016, and an email.
''I wrote an email to Colin about my relationship with Livia, which I now regret sending, and she filed a complaint against me for stalking out of fear that I could go public with what she had revealed to me about her marriage and work.
''In a year she sent me hundreds of messages, photos and videos, even a diary.''
Colin and Livia got married in 1997 and have two children Luca, 16, and Matteo, 14.
Donald Crowhurst is an amateur sailor whose ambition eclipses his financial woes. When he comes...
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
While this film tackles a huge issue in the history of race relations in America,...
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
Almost forensic in its approach, this smart thriller explores a drone strike from a variety...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
After the high of last year's Blue Jasmine, Woody Allen is back in playful mode...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...
Christine Lucas is suffering from a complicated form of amnesia whereby she cannot remember anything...
Based on the events documented in West of Memphis and the Paradise Lost trilogy, this...