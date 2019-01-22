Disney's live-action remake of 'Dumbo' won't be ''too sweet'', according to Colin Farrell.

The 42-year-old actor is set to star in the Tim Burton-directed remake of the 1941 animated movie, and Colin - who plays the human lead Holt Farrier - has reassured fans that the upcoming film won't be overly sentimental.

He shared: ''Tim is suspicious of things getting too sweet.''

Colin also said that the acclaimed director was clearly in his element whilst working on the movie.

He told Empire: ''When Tim comes in to give his noted, he is a 60-year-old. [But] watching the monitor, he is just a child. It was lovely to see that level of engagement.''

Meanwhile, Colin previously said that admitted that although he has his ''ups and downs'', he has enjoyed a very ''blessed life''.

The Hollywood star - who has kids Henry, nine, and James, 15 - explained: ''I can't reiterate enough, I have lived a very blessed life, such great fortune and two extraordinary kids and a great family, deep friendships and a job that I'm passionate about.

''Success is such a relative term, I don't wake up thinking I've made it, and fame doesn't give you happiness. Having said all that I'm a human being, I have ups and downs, at 42 the process of my life seems to be in learning the significance of your life as an individual and we're here for such a short time, I mean, Jesus, the show is nearly over.

''Let's push away from the harbour and get this show on the road, live in less and less fear and not care as much. It's important to care what each other think, it's a form of social moderation, but we don't have to do things for the sole purpose of being liked. ''