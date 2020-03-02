Colin Farrell stars in Disney's 'Artemis Fowl'.

The 43-year-old actor will play the role of Artemis Fowl I, the father of the titular character in Sir Kenneth Branagh's adaptation of Eoin Colfer's novels. His role in the movie was confirmed by a trailer released on Monday (02.03.20).

Colin is joined in the film by Ferdia Shaw, who plays the lead role, a 12-year-old criminal mastermind with exceptionally high intelligence, as well as Josh Gad and Dame Judi Dench.

Artemis Fowl comes from a long line of criminal masterminds, including his father. In the first book, published in 2001, Fowl's father is absent and he doesn't really come into play until the second book, 'Artemis Fowl and the Arctic Incident'.

The motion picture was filmed in 2018 and had been set to be released in 2019, but it has now been delayed to May 29.

The synopsis for the project reads: ''Disney's 'Artemis Fowl', based on the book by Eoin Coffer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared.

''With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilisation - the amazingly advanced world of fairies.

''Deducing that his father's disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan - so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.''