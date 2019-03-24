Colin Farrell was in awe of ''very magical'' Tim Burton in the set of Disney's live-action remake of 'Dumbo'.
Colin Farrell thinks Tim Burton is a ''very magical'' filmmaker.
The 42-year-old actor spent a lot of his breaks filming 'Dumbo' sitting on the set and watching his director in action because he was so ''engaged'' with the filmmaking process.
Colin said: ''Tim Burton is lovely. I loved working with him, I really did.
''I could watch him on a film set all day.
''I would often sit by Craft Services eating snacks and watch him work on the set, because he's really engaged with the whole process of shooting a film.
''The way he moves is frenetic. He is a very magical dude.''
The 'In Bruges' star had wanted to work with Tim ''for years'' and was particularly excited when he heard about his live-action take on 'Dumbo', so sent an email to the director and was delighted to land an audition, and subsequently the part of amputee circus performer-turned-soldier Holt Farrier.
He told SciFiNow Magazine: ''I'd wanted to work with Tim for years, so when I heard that he was going to direct 'Dumbo', I sent him an email.
''I have been a fan of all of his work and I have vocalised my love for his movies many times in the past.
''To hear that he was doing something that was as quintessentially as wondrous as 'Dumbo' was a great revelation to me.
''I had met Tim before, years ago, but we talked soon after I sent him that email and I was lucky enough to get flown to London and get on the set, which was extraordinary.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Somebody is committing increasingly gruesome and elaborate murders and the FBI don't know where to...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to...
Newt Scamander is a wizard who's always had an interest in monsters and wild, unworldly...
Long before Harry Potter - or his parents - took up residence at Hogwarts, there...