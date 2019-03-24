Colin Farrell thinks Tim Burton is a ''very magical'' filmmaker.

The 42-year-old actor spent a lot of his breaks filming 'Dumbo' sitting on the set and watching his director in action because he was so ''engaged'' with the filmmaking process.

Colin said: ''Tim Burton is lovely. I loved working with him, I really did.

''I could watch him on a film set all day.

''I would often sit by Craft Services eating snacks and watch him work on the set, because he's really engaged with the whole process of shooting a film.

''The way he moves is frenetic. He is a very magical dude.''

The 'In Bruges' star had wanted to work with Tim ''for years'' and was particularly excited when he heard about his live-action take on 'Dumbo', so sent an email to the director and was delighted to land an audition, and subsequently the part of amputee circus performer-turned-soldier Holt Farrier.

He told SciFiNow Magazine: ''I'd wanted to work with Tim for years, so when I heard that he was going to direct 'Dumbo', I sent him an email.

''I have been a fan of all of his work and I have vocalised my love for his movies many times in the past.

''To hear that he was doing something that was as quintessentially as wondrous as 'Dumbo' was a great revelation to me.

''I had met Tim before, years ago, but we talked soon after I sent him that email and I was lucky enough to get flown to London and get on the set, which was extraordinary.''