Hollywood star Colin Farrell has revealed he was desperate to work with Tim Burton on the live-action 'Dumbo' movie.
Colin Farrell was desperate to work with Tim Burton on the live-action 'Dumbo' movie.
The 42-year-old actor has joined forces with the acclaimed filmmaker - whose previous credits include 'Beetlejuice', 'Edward Scissorhands' and 'Sleepy Hollow' - for the upcoming Disney movie, and Colin has admitted he loved the experience of working with Tim.
Asked how he reacted to being offered the role of Holt Farrier in the film, Colin told Collider: ''Honestly, 'Please, can I do it?' Genuinely. Because I've just been such a fan of Tim's work for the longest time.
''I think 'Edward Scissorhands' is probably the first thing of his I saw. It's still one of my favourite films of all time, probably.
''So yeah, just the idea of something as sweet and fantastical and almost otherworldly while being grounded in some recognisable world that we can relate to under the directorship of him is kind of a dream.''
In fact, Colin described starring in the live-action 'Dumbo' movie as a ''dream gig''.
He shared: ''I've always been looking for something of that ilk. This was ... I genuinely, when I heard he was doing it, I was like 'Oh my God, what a dream gig to do.'
''That was before reading the script. Then I read the script and it's so sweet. Tim is really good at figuring out the balancing act between honouring the sweetness of the original story or the intent or the allegorical element of what a baby flying elephant represents with real-world emotional concerns of families and friendships and damages of war without getting into it too much.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Somebody is committing increasingly gruesome and elaborate murders and the FBI don't know where to...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to...
Newt Scamander is a wizard who's always had an interest in monsters and wild, unworldly...
Long before Harry Potter - or his parents - took up residence at Hogwarts, there...