Colin Farrell's sons were desperate for him to return to work after he took a long break.

The 'Dumbo' star - who has James, 15, and nine-year-old Henry from previous relationships - enjoyed taking time off to be with his kids last year but claims they did everything they could to get him out of the house and making movies again.

Speaking on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', he said: ''Last year I worked for a month. I was gainfully unemployed for 11! I was just home with the boys...getting in their faces to the point where they were sick of looking at me.

''Truly! One of them packed my bag when I finally left and the other was waiting with the passport at the front door, saying 'Please be a stranger Daddy!' ''

James suffers from neuro-genetic disorder Angelman Syndrome and while Colin doesn't think the teenager will ever be able to get behind the wheel of a car, he won't rule it out completely.

Asked if James is at driving age, he said: ''15 is driving me mad age. James is not driving, I don't know if he will ever drive, he has Angelman syndrome.

''I'm not one to limit the expectations of his life but the world would be a more dangerous place if he drove. You never know, it's a world of possibility.''

Elsewhere on the show, Ellen showed Colin a photo of him recently receiving a ticket on his car and the 42-year-old admitted he'd ''pleaded'' to have it quashed.

He said: ''I pleaded and pleaded but he either didn't see any of the films I'd ever done or he did and he hated them all.

''He wasn't having any of it. I get whatever the ticket was, 75 bucks, I can still send my kids to school but when you catch someone in the process, it's frustrating.'Nah man, you're out of luck' I think he said.''