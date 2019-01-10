Colin Farrell urged his fans to ''live in less fear and not care as much''.

The 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' star revealed how he's learned to find happiness after years of obsessing over criticism and admitted that although he has his ''ups and downs'', the 42-year-old actor - who has children Henry, nine, and 15-year-old James - thinks he has a very ''blessed life''.

Speaking onstage at the Pendulum Summit in Dublin on Wednesday (09.01.19) he said: ''I can't reiterate enough, I have lived a very blessed life, such great fortune and two extraordinary kids and a great family, deep friendships and a job that I'm passionate about.

''Success is such a relative term, I don't wake up thinking I've made it, and fame doesn't give you happiness. Having said all that I'm a human being, I have ups and downs, at 42 the process of my life seems to be in learning the significance of your life as an individual and we're here for such a short time, I mean, Jesus, the show is nearly over.

''Let's push away from the harbour and get this show on the road, live in less and less fear and not care as much. It's important to care what each other think, it's a form of social moderation, but we don't have to do things for the sole purpose of being liked. ''

The actor also spoke of appearing in the 2004 drama 'Alexander', and the star admitted that although the film ''didn't work'' he needed that ''lesson in humility''.

He said: '''Alexander' was a huge film, a bunch of Irish lads playing big roles and we all thought we were all off to Hollywood, and the film didn't work.

''I needed that lesson, and that humility, I felt like I let everyone down, I took it very personally, I wanted to apologise to everyone I met for six months. As a 23-year-old, of course it affected me.''