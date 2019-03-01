Colin Farrell will take the lead role in 'After Yang at A24'.

The 'Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald' actor has signed up to star in academic-turned-director Kogonada's upcoming movie, which is based on a short story by Alexander Weinstein called 'Saying Goodbye to Yang'.

The tale follows a father and daughter in their efforts to save the life of a robotic member of their family, but it is not yet known who else will appear in the movie.

The film will be produced by Per Capita Productions' Theresa Park, along with Cinereach.

The 42-year-old actor has a busy few months ahead. He will next be seen in Tim Burton and Disney's live-action version of 'Dumbo' and is also set to appear opposite Henry Golding and Charlie Hunnam in Guy Ritchie's crime drama 'Bush', as well as assassin story 'Eve' with Jessica Chastain.

And last month, it was revealed Colin is returning to the small-screen in four-part thriller 'The North Water'.

The much-anticipated series - which is based on the critically acclaimed novel from Ian McGuire -

tells the story of a disgraced ex-army surgeon, named Patrick Sumner, who signs up for a whaling expedition and meets murderous a psychopath, Henry Drax (Farrell).

Director Andrew Haigh said: ''Casting the right leads is the most important part of any project and I'm thrilled to have Colin Farrell on board. I am a huge admirer of his work and can't wait to see him bring Drax vividly to life.''

The BBC is in talks with several A-list actors for the role of Sumner and a deal is thought to be close, according to Deadline.

'The North Water' will be Farrell's return to British TV since his breakout role in the BBC's 1996 series 'Ballykissangel' and will be his most high-profile TV appearance since he featured in the second season of 'True Detective'.

Jamie Laurenson, See-Saw Films' COO Hakan Kousetta and Head of Television, said: ''We are so proud to have the compelling talent of Colin Farrell on board to bring Andrew Haigh's vision of Ian McGuire's novel to the screen.''