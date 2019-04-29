Colin Farrell has joined the cast of new sci-fi film 'Voyagers'.

The 42-year-old actor has been announced for Neil Burger's latest project along with Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp - the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis - and Fionn Whitehead.

According to reports, talks are also ongoing with 'Game of Thrones' star Isaac Hempstead Wright, Chanté Adams, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Madison Hu.

The new movie tells the story of 30 youngsters who are sent on a mission as part of a multi-generational mission to populate a new planet.

However, things go awry after the captain is mysteriously killed and the young crew are left alone leading to the young crew to form separate tribes and regressing to primal instincts of survival.

The story seemingly has similarities to William Golding's literary classic 'Lord of the Flies.

The novel - which was released in 1954 and has been adapted into a film on three occasions - tells the story of class of British school children who are left stranded on an uninhabited tropical island and must survive without the help of any adults.

AGC Studios and Thunder Road are developing the project which will start filming in Romania in early June.