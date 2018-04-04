Colin Farrell has reportedly ''pre-emptively'' checked himself into rehab as a precaution to make sure he doesn't slip back into substance abuse.
Colin Farrell has reportedly ''pre-emptively'' checked himself into rehab.
The 41-year-old actor - who has two sons, 14-year-old James with his ex-girlfriend, model Kim Bordenave, and nine-year-old Henry with his former partner, Polish actress Alicja Bachleda-Curus - has struggled with addiction and been in rehab in the past, and it has now been claimed the star has once again entered a treatment facility - but as a preventative measure before he slips back into old habits.
According to a source, Colin became ''overwhelmed'' following a busy year having completed three back to back films and began getting ''urges'' to start ''using'' again, and so decided to check himself into rehab.
The insider told DailyMail.com: ''We all know that Colin is an addict, he's had 12 years of sobriety. He was overwhelmed for the past year and the urges started to come back with being so busy at work and he felt, eventually, out of control and thought maybe he should get ahead of it before he starts using again.
''He decided to pre-emptively check himself in before it went to a bad place. He didn't want to go down that rabbit hole again.
''He's so hyper aware that he's an addict that he felt that he could very easily start using again.
''Another week and he could have started using again. Colin has worked so hard to stay sober that the only way he thought he could get it under control was to go back and get some professional help. He has a lot of responsibilities and he thought it best to go away for a while and get help.''
The 'Beguiled' actor is said to have checked in to the luxury Meadows clinic in the Arizona desert, which has previously been utilised by the likes of Kate Moss, Selena Gomez, and disgraced actor Kevin Spacey.
Colin previously entered rehab in 2005 for exhaustion and dependency on prescription medication related to a back injury.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Somebody is committing increasingly gruesome and elaborate murders and the FBI don't know where to...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to...
Newt Scamander is a wizard who's always had an interest in monsters and wild, unworldly...
Long before Harry Potter - or his parents - took up residence at Hogwarts, there...