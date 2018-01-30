Coleen Nolan was once sent out by Ed Sheeran to get him a takeaway.

The 52-year-old 'Loose Women' panellist's son, Rixton frontman Jake Roche, is good friends with the 'Shape of You' hitmaker and she was star-struck when Jake brought him home one day.

Ed, 26, was very hungry when he popped over and admitted he wanted to grab something to eat and to save him from being mobbed by his adoring fans Coleen went to fetch him his food.

Speaking on the ITV daytime show on Tuesday (30.01.18), Coleen recalled: ''It was when my son was close friends with Ed Sheeran. He said that Ed was coming round and I said, 'Oh I mustn't have met Ed.

''I opened the door and Ed Sheeran was there. And I'm like, 'Oh hi Ed, do you want a cup of tea?' He said, 'I'm really starving and I would love a takeaway.' So I went to get them a takeaway and drove to this takeaway and I ordered the meal, and the girl said that's so much. And I went thank you. And she was looking at me like, 'Why is she smiling?' It was because it was the first time in my life I wanted to go, 'It's for Ed Sheeran. He is in my house!' I did control myself.''

Jake, 25, and Ed even lived with each other - according to his dad Shane Richie - after becoming such great mates.

Ed even helped Jake propose to Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson but the couple eventually called their engagement off and the two went their separate ways.

On Sunday (28.01.18), Ed was chosen as the recipient of the Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Shape of You' and Best Pop Vocal album for 'Divide' at the 60th Grammy Awards.

But instead of picking up his prestigious gongs, Ed recently admitted he was actually fast asleep and only found out the news the day after.

Posting a photo of his cat on Instagram, he wrote: ''Woke up to the news I won two grammys last night. Thank you! This little fluff-ball is doing a bit of a celebratory dance, lots of love to everyone xx. (sic)''