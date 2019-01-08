Coleen Nolan has been asked out by a host of younger guys via Instagram.

The 53-year-old star is single again following the end of her 10-year marriage to her ex-husband Ray Fensome in 2018 and she has confessed that she has had some romantic interest from potential toy boys who have messaged her on the photo sharing platform.

Coleen has so far spurned the chance to date one of the youthful hunks because she wouldn't feel comfortable dating a guy who she's old enough to have ''given birth'' to.

The former Nolan Sisters singer made the revelation during a panel discussion on 'Loose Women' on Tuesday (08.01.19) about 50-year-old French author Yann Moix's comments that he isn't interested in women in their 50s, describing that demographic as ''invisible'' to him.

She spilled: ''I have had a couple of offers [on Instagram] but they're all young and I think, 'If I was Coleen Smith from up the road, you wouldn't be messaging me,' it's because I'm on telly because there's no way a man of your age is gonna look at me and go 'Phwoar, she's fit!'

''No, I couldn't go for someone too young, well anything younger than my eldest son who is 30. I say if I could have given birth to them, I couldn't go out with them ... And also being with someone that young would make me feel older. They'd be like, 'Do you want to go out this weekend?' And I'd be like, 'No, 'Dancing On Ice' is on.''

Despite ignoring her Instagram suitors up to this point, Coleen - who has three children, sons 30-year-old Shane Jr. and Rixton frontman Jake Roche, 26, with first husband Shane Richie and daughter Ciara, 17, with second spouse Ray - is interested in finding love again.

However, the 'I'm In the Mood for Dancing' hitmaker doesn't know how she is going to meet the right man for her as she very rarely goes out socially these days.

She said: ''I'm single now and 54 this year and you think, 'Who is going to be interested in me when they can get a 30-year-old?'

''But it's amazing how as soon as you become single, people will go, 'You might meet someone.' And I'm really happy to have this time to just me. I haven't had that for years and I'm really enjoying it, and also my house is always full, and so I never feel alone. Sometimes when they all go out and for five or ten minutes you might think, 'Oh this it will be like when they've grown up and really left home.' It's companionship more than anything, but I don't meet anybody, I don't go out.''