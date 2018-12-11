Wayne and Coleen Rooney were Donald Trump's guests of honour at the White House Christmas Party.

The 33-year-old football star and his wife of ten years were personally invited to the event by the US president - whose son, Barron, is reportedly a big fan of Wayne's current team, DC United - and were and joined by their four sons, Kai, nine, Klay, five, Kit, two and nine-month-old Cass, at the illustrious event.

The pair were said to be ''stunned'' at receiving the invitation and although they insisted their attendance was not ''political'' - they wanted to give their children the experience of entering one of the most'' iconic buildings in the world.''

A source told the Sun newspaper: ''Coleen and Wayne were stunned when they received a personal invite from Donald inviting them to the White House.

''It wasn't political. For them, this was a chance to go inside one of the most iconic buildings in the world and give their children this experience of being there for the Christmas party, which is always spectacular.''

Wayne and his wife were truly treated as guests of honour, and were given tours of some of Donald's private quarters, the insider added that it was an experience the British family will ''never forget''.

The insider added: ''They were also given a guided tour of President's Trump's private rooms but the Oval Office was off limits.''

''Wayne is a huge name on DC United's team so obviously Donald invited them because of his son Barron and how much he loves the team

''The Rooneys are also a really nice family and it's an extra special welcome to Washington for them. It's an experience none of them will ever forget.''