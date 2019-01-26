Coleen Rooney wrote off her car after an accident in Washington DC.

The 32-year-old star crashed her Honda CR-V near the home she shares with her soccer star husband Wayne Rooney and their children Kai, nine, Klay, five, Kit, three and Cass, 11 months, but managed to emerge unscathed despite the damage to the vehicle.

A source told The Sun: Coleen ended up having a bad smash when she was driving the family car. Luckily she escaped without a scrape on her but the motor was a mess.

''One side of the car was completely caved in. She couldn't drive it away and it looked like a total write off. Obviously she was shaken up at the time but Coleen was just thankful no one was hurt.''

However, Coleen was reportedly not upset about writing off her car as she told friends she wanted to replace the ''mumsy'' motor with a flashier vehicle.

The insider explained: ''Coleen prefers pricey Range Rovers to the mumsy Honda so getting a new motor was the silver lining on what was a horrible day.''

Meanwhile, last year Coleen admitted she feared their relationship could have ended after the sportsman was arrested for drink driving in another woman's car.

Of her decision to remain with Wayne Coleen explained on Facebook: ''A few people have been feeling sorry for me, please don't. I appreciate getting cared about, however, I am a strong person, I don't feel sorry for myself. Also a few people are probably thinking am stupid for staying in my marriage. I am not stupid, I know my own mind and it's something I want to try and work on.

''Before the headlines start.... No, I'm not taking Wayne back as he's never left. Yes, it has been a s**t time, and yes, time was spent apart and I thought my marriage might have been at an end. (sic)''

Coleen - who has been with Wayne since their school days - explained that although she has not forgotten her husband's mistakes, she is determined to make their marriage work.

The star wrote: ''It's my decision .... do I love Wayne ... yes I do. If I didn't then I wouldn't be trying to make it work. I know I would be fine on my own, with just me and my children, but I don't want to live like that, I want to try and continue our marriage and live as a family, because that's what I want to do. I'm not saying everything is fine and forgotten about, but we are as good as can be at this point, I'm not the type of person to put a show on and say we're all loved-up....I'm just real. (sic)''