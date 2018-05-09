Coleen Rooney's ''date nights'' with her husband Wayne has helped to start to repair their marriage.

The 32-year-old star feared her marriage to soccer star Wayne would have ended earlier this year after the sportsman was arrested for drink driving in another woman's car but praised her ''good support network'' for ensuring she got time alone with her husband, away from their children, so they could work on their relationship.

She said: ''I want to try and continue our marriage and live as a family. I'm not saying everything is fine and forgotten about, but we're as good as can be at this point. We'll have date nights, we go to the cinema, it will depend on what we've got on throughout the week. I've got a good support network around me, so we do get time to ourselves. And Wayne's really good with the kids. He's good at getting them all to bed as well, he's really good with the bedtime routine.''

Coleen welcomed her fourth child, a baby boy called Cass Mac, into the world back in February and insists it wasn't ''as a big a shock'' going from three to four kids than it was going from two to three.

She added: ''Going from three to four kids wasn't as big a shock, but going from two to three was. The only thing I am finding more difficult is the age gap, because there is less of a gap between Kit and Cass than the others, and Kit is only a baby himself. I've got to have ears and eyes everywhere.''

And Coleen - who also has Kai, eight, Klay, four, and Kit, two, with Wayne - insists she is ''done'' having any more children.

She shared to the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''I'm done having any more, definitely. I have always said I would like three children, so four was pushing it. I was never obsessed with having a girl in the first place. It would've been nice but I've got the boys.''