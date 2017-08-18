Coleen Rooney is pregnant.

The 31-year-old star and her footballer husband Wayne Rooney - who already have sons Kai, seven, Klay, four, and Kit, 18 months, together - are set to expand their family with another child.

Coleen tweeted on Friday (18.08.17): ''So Happy!!! ..... Never denied the news, but I was always protecting it!! Had scan & all checks are fine.....Baby number 4 is on its way (sic).''

Last month Coleen sparked pregnancy rumours after sporting a fuller figure in her bikini on holiday but she said she had simply put on weight.

Coleen tweeted: ''So basically....yes on holiday again...yes I've put weight on...& my kids break up earlier than most schools...not missed a day while here (sic).''

Meanwhile, the star recently spoke of her desire to have a daughter.

She told new! magazine: ''I can imagine having a girl. I've got a massive family so I'm around girls as well as having boys myself.

''I'm not desperate, but a girl would be nice as part of the family. It's not something I'd be upset or dwell on.

''I'm happy with the boys and I've got and plenty of friends and family who I can always treat to a nice dress.''

Meanwhile, Coleen recently revealed Wayne, 31, rarely lifts a finger at home, and she's left managing the household chores.

She said: ''I don't think that he uses his mind that much.

''Wayne doesn't put the rubbish out. He will put things away after himself. He's not messy, he's just... I can't rely on him to do anything.

''He forgets to do things I ask him. I'll say, 'Will you post that letter on the way to training?' A week later, the letter will still be in the car or his bag.

''He doesn't help with the housework.''