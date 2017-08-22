Coleen Rooney insists she isn't ''desperate'' for a baby girl.

The 31-year-old beauty and her soccer star husband Wayne recently revealed they are expecting their fourth child together, and though they already have sons Kai, seven, Klay, four, and Kit, 18 months, together, she has no preference about the gender of their new addition.

She told Closer magazine: ''I'm not desperate for a girl.

''I've got two brothers and Wayne grew up with two brothers, so we're from a family of boys.

''A girl would be nice, but you can't pick and choose what you want.

''I'd be happy with another boy to join the madness of our house.''

The couple will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary next year and Coleen believes the key to their lasting relationship is enjoying quality time together away from their brood.

She said: ''We have a date night every week and just go to the cinema or catch up and talk.

''It can be stressful in the house with three kids, and we often don't get time for a conversation, but spending time together is a big thing,

''You've got to have time for each other.''

And Coleen also thinks it's important to give each of her kids individual time and attention.

She said: ''I think the most important thing with kids is you give your child individual time and attention.

''I know with my three, they all love that. I think you need that bond with them. They give you so much joy back.''

Despite being together for so long, the fashion designer insists it isn't that significant a milestone and they haven't got anything massive planned to celebrate.

She said: ''Ten years is a long time but it's also not. My mum and dad have been married for 30 years so we've got a long time ahead of us.

''If we did want to celebrate and renew our vows, it's a nice thing to do, but I'm not sure we'd do it next year.''