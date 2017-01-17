Coleen Rooney has a love-hate relationship with camera phones.

The 30-year-old businesswoman - who shares sons sons Kai, seven, Klay, three, and 12-month-old Kit with her soccer star husband Wayne - has admitted the couple have mixed feelings towards the electronic devices.

She said: ''Aw, these camera phones - Wayne absolutely hates them. It's hard being in the public eye.

''You can be sitting there having dinner with your family and someone's taking pictures of you.''

But she explained: ''It's hard because I love taking pictures of the kids. I'm not really into selfies. It's so easy just to get your phone out and video the baby's first giggle.''

And despite Wayne's eye-watering earnings and their celebrity lifestyle, Coleen insisted the Rooney's are, at heart, still a normal family.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''I'm a hands-on mum, I like to be in control of what's going on at home.

''Even if I'm away and my mum's taking the kids to school I like to have their uniforms laid out, with their school books set aside the night before when my mum's taking them. It's for my peace of mind as well, so I know everything sorted for them.

''I'm lucky that my work projects aren't nine to five every day - a lot of the time I can work in the North with my children. I've got a strong family bond, where my mum will look after the kids. I've never struggled.''

Meanwhile, Coleen also revealed she is undecided about having more kids, admitting it's not something she's considering at the moment.

Coleen - who married Wayne in 2008 - explained: ''I don't know if I want more kids. Everyone always asks if I want a baby girl, but it's quite full-on right now.

''I'm really busy being a mum and I'm not thinking about it any time soon, but I'd never rule it out.''