Coleen Rooney has given birth to her fourth son.

The 31-year-old star - who is married to soccer player Wayne Rooney - has taken to her Twitter account to announce her happy news, revealing the couple have called the newest member of their family Cass Mac Rooney.

Coleen - who also has sons Kai, eight, Klay, four, and Kit, two - wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''So Happy to welcome our Baby Boy .... Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 10oz. He is beautiful (sic)''

Coleen and Wayne have been together since their school days and the couple tied the knot in 2008.

But in November last year, Coleen revealed she feared her marriage to Wayne might have been over after the sportsman was arrested for drink driving in another woman's car.

Of her decision to remain with Wayne, she explained on her Facebook account: ''A few people have been feeling sorry for me, please don't. I appreciate getting cared about, however, I am a strong person, I don't feel sorry for myself. Also a few people are probably thinking am stupid for staying in my marriage. I am not stupid, I know my own mind and it's something I want to try and work on.

''Before the headlines start.... No, I'm not taking Wayne back as he's never left. Yes, it has been a s**t time, and yes, time was spent apart and I thought my marriage might have been at an end. (sic)''

But Coleen added that she was determined to make their marriage work.

The star - who announced her fourth pregnancy in August - wrote: ''It's my decision .... do I love Wayne ... yes I do. If I didn't then I wouldn't be trying to make it work. I know I would be fine on my own, with just me and my children, but I don't want to live like that, I want to try and continue our marriage and live as a family, because that's what I want to do. I'm not saying everything is fine and forgotten about, but we are as good as can be at this point, I'm not the type of person to put a show on and say we're all loved-up....I'm just real. (sic)''