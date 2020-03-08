Cole Sprouse has teased his brother Dylan Sprouse about his on-screen kiss with Selena Gomez back in 2006.
Cole Sprouse has teased his brother Dylan Sprouse after Selena Gomez described kissing him as ''one of the worst days'' of her life.
The 27-year-old beauty and Dylan, 27, locked lips on the Disney show 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' in 2006 - but Selena recently confessed she was actually attracted to Cole, saying she thought they would ''be together one day''.
In response, Cole joked on Instagram: ''@dylansprouse I can safely say I've never had a girl say this about me (sic)''
Selena originally made he claim during an episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'.
Of Cole, she said: ''I was obsessed with that show, and I thought we were going to be together one day.''
However, the chart-topping star was ultimately asked to lock lips with Dylan, rather than his brother.
She recalled: ''It was my first kiss - on camera! It was one of the worst days of my life.''
Selena also discussed their kiss back in 2009, admitting she ended up missing ''half of his lip''.
She shared: ''I actually leaned in to kiss him, and I had my eyes closed a little too early and I ended up missing like half of his lip.
''So it ended up being the most awkward kiss in the world. But I was 12 so it was OK and it was good. And thank goodness he's such an awesome guy.''
Dylan - who is now dating model Barbara Palvin - also recalled his smooch with Selena, describing their kiss as ''interesting''.
He said in 2018: ''There's a lot of sad, depressing first kiss stories.
''I was a chubby lad and I wasn't successful with women for a long time. I think my first kiss was on a set. And I think it might have been with Selena Gomez. Interesting.''
