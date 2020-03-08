Cole Sprouse has teased his brother Dylan Sprouse after Selena Gomez described kissing him as ''one of the worst days'' of her life.

The 27-year-old beauty and Dylan, 27, locked lips on the Disney show 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' in 2006 - but Selena recently confessed she was actually attracted to Cole, saying she thought they would ''be together one day''.

In response, Cole joked on Instagram: ''@dylansprouse I can safely say I've never had a girl say this about me (sic)''

Selena originally made he claim during an episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'.

Of Cole, she said: ''I was obsessed with that show, and I thought we were going to be together one day.''

However, the chart-topping star was ultimately asked to lock lips with Dylan, rather than his brother.

She recalled: ''It was my first kiss - on camera! It was one of the worst days of my life.''

Selena also discussed their kiss back in 2009, admitting she ended up missing ''half of his lip''.

She shared: ''I actually leaned in to kiss him, and I had my eyes closed a little too early and I ended up missing like half of his lip.

''So it ended up being the most awkward kiss in the world. But I was 12 so it was OK and it was good. And thank goodness he's such an awesome guy.''

Dylan - who is now dating model Barbara Palvin - also recalled his smooch with Selena, describing their kiss as ''interesting''.

He said in 2018: ''There's a lot of sad, depressing first kiss stories.

''I was a chubby lad and I wasn't successful with women for a long time. I think my first kiss was on a set. And I think it might have been with Selena Gomez. Interesting.''