Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson got ''drunk'' and went on a ''wild strip club tour'' during a break from filming 'Five Feet Apart'.
The pair star together in the emotional drama - which follows two teenagers with cystic fibrosis who fall in love in hospital - and they enjoyed getting ''drunk'' and letting their hair down when they got time off.
Speaking on 'Busy Tonight', Cole said: ''She took us on the most wild strip club tour inside of New Orleans.''I felt like, I'm too sheltered because I was a 23-year-old woman-girl-person and I had never been to a strip club.
''We were in New Orleans, doing this heavy movie, and, like, on the weekends, all I wanted to do was get drunk and go to strip clubs. So, that's what we did.''
But Cole - who shot to fame alongside his twin brother Dylan in 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' when he was just 12 years old - was unable to go unrecognised.
He quipped: ''Apparently a lot of the strippers watch Disney Channel.''
However, his co-star didn't even notice because she was too mesmerised by the ''inspiring'' women on stage.
She said: ''Did they recognise you? I was honestly too into watching them [that] I forgot that I was with anyone. Because they're incredible... There's a way to be a stripper and it to be magnificent and athletic and incredible and inspiring.
''I think... I was like, 'How are you doing that? And you're making that much money. And you're getting a workout. And you're hot!' ''
After starting the night at a female strip club, the pair ended their evening watching men - but it was a more sedate affair.
Haley laughed: ''It was Magic Mike. We didn't see any weenies.
''You could see the shape of wieners, but we couldn't see, like, wieners.''
Cole agreed: ''Alcohol and dongs are a no go.''
