Cole Sprouse says Luke Perry ''was a good man''.

The 'Riverdale' actor has reflected on the life of his late co-star, who tragically passed away on Monday (04.03.19) at the age of 52, just days after suffering a stroke, and he said his friend would have rather had everyone remembering him positively instead of ''lamenting it''.

Speaking to 'The Late Late Show' host James Corden, he said: ''Luke was one of those guys, I think, that would much rather have us laughing and telling stories about his life than sort of lamenting it.

''He was a good man. He was one of those guys that you never heard a bad thing said about him, ever.''

Cole - who portrays Jughead Jones on the CW show - recently paid a touching tribute to Luke, saying California was ''crying now'' after his passing.

He said: ''There's a thousand things. All of us are -- I don't think there was a single bad thing I've ever heard said about that guy, truly. He is so loved. California is crying right now.''

Wednesday night's (06.03.19) episode of 'Riverdale', the first since Luke's passing, paid tribute to the actor.

At the end of the teen series, a black screen featured a dedication to Luke - who played Fred Andrew - which read: ''In Memoriam Luke Perry 1966-2019.''

And the show's creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, vowed to dedicate all future 'Riverdale' episodes to Luke, too.

He wrote: ''Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight's episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best--helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run. (sic)''

Production on the show was temporarily halted on Monday and Tuesday (05.03.19) to give stars time to grieve.

The show was renewed for a fourth series in January, but it is not yet known how the plot will be changed following Luke's shock death.