Cole Sprouse loves spending ''quality time'' with his girlfriend Lili Reinhart.

The 'Riverdale' actor has been romancing his co-star since July 2017, and has said that whilst he isn't a big fan of date nights at the movies, he does love to spend time talking to her and doing hobbies they both enjoy, such as photography.

He said: ''My language of love is quality time. I'm not really the type of person that likes going to a movie and sitting in silence [for a date]. Maybe a little breaking and entering! Some photography! Who knows?''

Cole's favourite date idea is a ''road-trip'', and he says he once took Lili, 22, to a remote location where he surprised her with a hot-air balloon ride.

Speaking to Glamour magazine, the 26-year-old actor said: ''I really like the road-trip date. I took my girlfriend on a date where we drove to this location deep into Canada, and I surprised her with a big hot-air balloon adventure, which was quite a bit of fun. I like traveling quite a bit. I like road-tripping. Those grand experiences always end up yielding the greatest memories - and the greatest romances.''

It's not the first time the couple have spoken about their love of adventure either, as Lili previously said she loves going on trips with her partner.

She said: ''I like to go on adventures with Cole. Truly, adventures. He takes me to places where I'm like, 'How did you find this?'

''He's made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise. It's escapism, which is so beautiful and wonderful.''

And although she loves their adventures now, she found the former 'Suite Life of Zack and Cody' star ''annoying'' when they first met.

The blonde beauty said: ''I thought his voice was annoying. I was like, 'That guy's got an annoying voice.' And now it's grown on me, I guess.''