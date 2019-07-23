Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart could be set to reconcile.

Although it was recently reported that the pair had called time on their romance after two years of dating, the 'Riverdale' co-stars - who play on-screen couple Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper - are still close and could get back together.

A source told E! News: ''Right now, it's unclear where things stand, but it seems [like] they could be heading back in the direction of getting together.''

Cole, 26, previously admitted that it took him time to get to know Lili because she is so ''reserved''.

He said: ''Lili was a tough egg to crack, she's very shy at first, reserved, and I think it was about halfway into the first season she started letting people in truly. And she's one of those people that consistently pushes me to be better at the arts that I'm pursuing, and that's just the kind of person she is, she inspires excellence out of everybody she works with.''

However, he admitted that he couldn't help falling for his beautiful blonde co-star.

He said: ''We legitimately could not stay away from one another.''

And although the pair kept their relationship quite private, Cole opened about taking Lili on romantic roadtrips.

He said: ''My language of love is quality time. I'm not really the type of person that likes going to a movie and sitting in silence [for a date]. Maybe a little breaking and entering! Some photography! Who knows?

''I really like the road-trip date. I took my girlfriend on a date where we drove to this location deep into Canada, and I surprised her with a big hot-air balloon adventure, which was quite a bit of fun. I like traveling quite a bit. I like road-tripping. Those grand experiences always end up yielding the greatest memories - and the greatest romances.''

And Lili previously echoed Cole's statements, as she said she loved going on trips with her partner.

She said: ''I like to go on adventures with Cole. Truly, adventures. He takes me to places where I'm like, 'How did you find this?'

''He's made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise. It's escapism, which is so beautiful and wonderful.''