Coldplay, Laura Mvula and Michael Kiwanuka lead the nominations for the 2017 Ivor Novello Awards with two nods each.

The British rock group - Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland and Will Champion - have been nominated twice in the PRS for Music Most Performed Work for 'Adventure of a Lifetime' and 'Hymn for the Weekend', which they will battle with Adele to win at the prestigious ceremony held next month, as she is up for her song 'When We Were Young'.

Laura, 30, is up for her collaboration with Nile Rodgers, 'Overcome', in the Best Song Musically and Lyrically category and her record 'The Dreaming Room' is up for the Album Award.

The 'Green Garden' singer will go up against Michael Kiwanuka's 'Love & Hate' and Nick Cave's 'Skeleton Tree' for the prestigious accolade, which recognises exceptional songwriting and consistency across an album as a whole.

And Kiwanuka is also up Best Song Musically and Lyrically for 'Black Man in a White World' along with Mystery Jets' 'Telomere'.

The Best Contemporary Song nominees are A$AP Rocky for 'Love$ick', Skepta and Josh Homme 'Man' and 'Sexual' by Dyo.

Other nominations announced at The Loft, The Club at The Ivy in London on Wednesday morning (19.04.17) included 'High-Rise' by Clint Mansell, 'Kubo and the Two Strings' by Dario Marianelli and 'My Scientology Movie' composed by Dan Jones, who are all in the running for Best Original Film Score­­­­­­­­­­­­.

Up for Best Television Soundtrack is 'The Collection' by Dominik Scherrer, 'The Witness for the Prosecution' by Paul Englishby and 'War and Peace' by Martin Phipps.

Other awards which will be handed out on the evening are International Achievement, Lifetime Achievement, Outstanding Song Collection, PRS for Music Outstanding Contribution to British Music, PRS for Music Special International Award and Songwriter of the Year.

The 62nd Ivor Novello Awards take place on May 18 at the Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London.

2017 Ivor Novello Award nominations:

Best Song Musically and Lyrically:

'Black Man in a White World' - Michael Kiwanuka

'Overcome' - Laura Mvula and Nile Rodgers

'Telomere' - Mystery Jets

Best Contemporary Song:

'Love$ick' - A$AP Rocky and Mura Masa

'Man' - Skepta and Josh Homme

'Sexual' - Dyo

Album Award:

'Love & Hate' - Michael Kiwanuka

'Skeleton Tree' - Nick Cave

'The Dreaming Room' - Laura Mvula

PRS for Music Most Performed Work:

'Adventure of a Lifetime' - Coldplay

'Hymn For The Weekend' - Coldplay

'When We Were Young' - Adele

Best Original Film Score­­­­­­­­­­­­:

'High-Rise' - Clint Mansell

'Kubo and the Two Strings' - Dario Marianelli

'My Scientology Movie' - Dan Jones

Best Television Soundtrack:

'The Collection' - Dominik Scherrer

'The Witness for the Prosecution' - Paul Englishby

'War and Peace' - Martin Phipps