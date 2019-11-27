Coldplay frontman Chris Martin thinks the band could still be in ''hibernation mode'' after taking almost four years away from the spotlight.
Coldplay are in ''hibernation mode'' after taking a long break from music.
The 'Paradise' hitmakers returned on Friday (22.11.19) with their new album 'Everyday Life' - their first LP since 2015's 'A Head Full of Dreams' - and frontman Chris Martin admitted having almost four years out of the spotlight was healthy for the band.
He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''A Coldplay hibernation makes you forget that you were ever in a famous band and I think it's a good way to see if there are any new songs around.
''The idea of playing a stadium right now feels like a different person. I can't imagine doing that, which I think means I'm still in a bit of hibernation mode.''
Despite their huge popularity, the group - completed by Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland and Will Champion - has no plans to perform stadium shows any time soon.
Chris, 42, said: ''It's a very different mindset doing a stadium tour from singing about the things we're singing about at the moment. It's a switch you have to turn on.''
The singer's comments come after he suggested they won't be hitting the road to support the new double record - with two halves, called 'Sunrise' and 'Sunset' - until their live runs are environmentally friendly.
He explained: ''Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that [last world tour] environmentally. We would be disappointed if it's not carbon neutral.
''We've done a lot of big tours at this point. How do we turn it around so it's no so much taking as giving?''
