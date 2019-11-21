Coldplay won't tour their new album until it's environmentally friendly.

The 'Paradise' hitmakers will release their eighth record 'Everyday Life' - their first since 2015's 'A Head Full of Dreams' - on Friday (22.11.19), and frontman Chris Martin has confirmed they won't be hitting the road to support it until their live runs are sustainable.

Speaking to BBC News, he said: ''Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that [last world tour] environmentally. We would be disappointed if it's not carbon neutral.

''We've done a lot of big tours at this point. How do we turn it around so it's no so much taking as giving?''

While the 42-year-old musician wants all of the group's future tours to ''have a positive impact'', he explained how everyone involved needs to help them get to that point.

He added: ''We're taking time to see how our tour can be actively beneficial... All of us have to work out the best way of doing our job.''

Chris revealed the upcoming double album - with two halves, called 'Sunrise' and 'Sunset' - reflects the band's feelings on the environment.

He said: ''If you've had the privilege of travelling around the world, you know we're all from the same place...In a very gentle British way, this record is us saying we don't feel different from any human on earth.''

Meanwhile, it appears Coldplay - completed by Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion - could be battling with 'Angels' singer Robbie Williams for the UK Christmas number one, as the star is also releasing his own new album, 'The Christmas Present', on Friday.

A source recently said: ''Coldplay and Robbie are both massive forces when it comes to selling albums so the numbers they will shift next week will be huge.

''They have strong track records and very dedicated fanbases who will fight for their act to get to number one.

''At the moment Coldplay are looking likely to pip him to the post, but with a week and a half to go it's anyone's game, especially given all of the publicity Robbie has done.''