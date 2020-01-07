Coldplay and Jonas Brothers are among the performers confirmed for the Citi Sound Vault concerts during Grammys week.

Chris Martin and co said the band will only be playing ''about three or four gigs'' to support their latest LP 'Everyday Life', until they can work out a way to tour that is environmentally-friendly.

Following two gigs in Jordan and a special concert at London's National History Museum last year, they will perform at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on January 21.

Profits from the show will go to A New Way Of Life - who help ''women and girls break the cycle of entrapment in the criminal justice system.''

Coldplay tweeted: ''Just announced! The band will perform an intimate #CitiSoundVault show at The Hollywood Palladium on January 21, in support of @ANewWayofLife1. Citi Cardmembers will get exclusive access to tickets (on sale Jan 10), and can register for that access at https://cldp.ly/citisoundvault now. (sic)''

Also performing are 'Sucker' trio the Jonas Brothers, who draw the series to a close on January 25.

They said in a statement: ''We are so excited to be partnering with Citi and playing at the Palladium after 10 years.

''This has been one of the most incredible years for us, and being part of this series is such a great culmination of it all.''

Brittany Howard will play on January 22, and Brandi Carlile on

January 23.

Speaking on their plans to cut back their shows until their live runs are sustainable, Chris said: ''We're only doing about three or four gigs, so we're just starting to feel good and then we'll stop again,'' Martin previously said of their current tour movements. ''We have a very set plan and I think we'll do maybe a couple of shows in America...in Los Angeles, and that will be it.''

The four Citi concerts take place ahead of the main Grammys ceremony on January 27.