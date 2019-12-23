Cody Simpson won't be spending Christmas with his family this year.

The 22-year-old singer's sister Alli refused to divulge what the 'Pretty Brown Eyes' hitmaker will be doing with his girlfriend Miley Cyrus on December 25 but she has admitted they won't be celebrating the festive season in Australia with her.

Speaking to the Daily Mail Australia, Alli, 21, said she won't be seeing Cody this year and she added: ''I will be spending Christmas on the coast with my family.''

Miley, 27, sparked rumours she had split from Cody a few days ago when she shared a song she had penned a few years ago titled 'My Sad Christmas Song'.

Sharing the track on Twitter, she captioned it: ''A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like s**t cause I couldn't be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone ... In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace ... and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins! (sic)''

However, those close to the couple have shot down the split speculation and have insisted they have a ''very easy relationship.''

The insider said: ''Miley and Cody have their separate lives. Cody had to stay in LA but has visited Miley in Tennessee. They have a very easy relationship. They see each other when they can, and when they are apart, things are good too. This works for both of them ... They are very happy together. She has a new house in LA and when she's in town, she has been spending most nights there. She was out of town and they definitely missed each other.

''They reunited and you could see how happy they were to be back together again. It's clear they are very into each other. She has a busy schedule and a lot of work commitments that have kept them apart. But when they are together there's no doubt they are crazy about each other.''