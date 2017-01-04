The teenage pop star has reportedly agreed to teach Cruz the tricks of the trade after the pair were introduced by their mutual manager Scooter Braun, who also manages superstar Justin Bieber.

After meeting the Beckhams' youngest son, the Aussie hitmaker was apparently so impressed with Cruz’s passion for music he agreed to pass on some of his best musical tips.

“Cody gave his full blessing and had been giving Cruz some guitar lessons the past few months," a source told British newspaper The Sun. "Cody loves him and the whole family.”

And music mad Cruz has the perfect instrument to learn on after he was presented with a Gibson guitar by his parents David and Victoria at Christmas.

The 11-year-old posted a picture of himself in his pyjamas holding the guitar, and dubbed it "the best present ever."

A further sign of their mutual admiration came after Cruz covered Bieber and Cody's collaboration Home To Mama as his first upload to streaming service SoundCloud in November (16). The next month (Dec16), Cruz released his debut charity single If Every Day Was Christmas.