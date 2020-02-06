Cody Simpson has admitted declaring his love for Miley Cyrus would be a ''big call to make''.

The 23-year-old singer has been romancing the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker for several months but played it coy when asked about the depth of his feelings for the 27-year-old beauty.

Asked if he's in love right now, Cody joked to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Wouldn't you like to know? I don't know how to say it.

''It's a big call to make.''

Miley sparked rumours she'd split from Cody in December, when she shared a song she'd penned a few years ago titled 'My Sad Christmas Song'.

Sharing the track on Twitter, she captioned it: ''A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like s**t cause I couldn't be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone ... In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace ... and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins! (sic)''

But, at the time, a source close to the couple shot down the split speculation.

The insider shared: ''Miley and Cody have their separate lives. Cody had to stay in LA but has visited Miley in Tennessee. They have a very easy relationship.

''They see each other when they can, and when they are apart, things are good too. This works for both of them ... They are very happy together.''