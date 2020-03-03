Cody Simpson has played down rumours that his girlfriend Miley Cyrus is pregnant.

The 23-year-old Australian singer set tongues wagging last week when he said that he'd like to raise his children in his native - leading fans to speculate that him and the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker are trying for a baby - but he has since laughed off the gossip by suggesting that he's ''been pregnant for years.''

Speaking on Australia's 'TODAY', he said: ''Oh yeah, I've been pregnant for years apparently ... You've just gotta take it in stride. What I try to do is just focus on my work and what's important to me, and for me that's my work and my music. The rest just kind of comes along with it. It's all part of it. You just have to take it in stride and be cool with it.''

The couple - who have been together since October - don't have a problem with over sharing as the 27-year-old pop star recently admitted that she flashes her breasts at Cody when he's recording music because she thinks it helps him to perform better.

Cody uploaded a photograph of him in the studio on Instagram last week and Miley commented underneath: ''Where's the screen shot of me flashing u my boobies while you record. Tip: Smiling when you sing ''helps pitch by brightening up the sound. (sic)''

A few weeks ago, Cody hit the headlines when he was seen getting close to other women, which some eyewitnesses claimed was ''flirting'', while out in public.

However, he later described the accusations as ''stupid'' - insisting he's committed to the 'The Climb' hitmaker - and claimed him and Miley are happy together.

But that's not the first time the couple have sparked speculation they're on the rocks as back in December Miley sent rumours into overdrive when she shared a song she'd penned a few years ago titled 'My Sad Christmas Song'.

Posting the track on Twitter, she captioned it: ''A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like s**t cause I couldn't be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone ... In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace ... and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins! (sic)''

However, those rumours were quickly put to bed when Cody flew out to Tennessee from Los Angeles, California, over Christmas to be with Miley and her family.

An insider said at the time: ''Miley and Cody have their separate lives. Cody had to stay in LA but has visited Miley in Tennessee. They have a very easy relationship.

''They see each other when they can, and when they are apart, things are good too. This works for both of them ... They are very happy together.''