Cody Simpson is ''pretty close'' to finishing his new album.

The 23-year-old singer has been busy in the recording studio for the last few months and is feeling ''really excited'' about his fans getting to hear the follow-up to 2015's 'Free'.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It's kind of been a process of trial and error.

''I've kind of, like, been making a bunch of stuff, canning it, then making a bunch of stuff, canning it, but for me, that's the process of an artist.

''I'm really excited because I finally feel like I have something I'm ready to share. You'll be hearing it very, very soon.''

But fans of the 'Golden Thing' singer shouldn't expect to hear his girlfriend Miley Cyrus on the record.

Asked if they will collaborate, he said: ''Not at the moment''.

And Cody also dismissed rumours that he and the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' singer are forming a band named Bandit and Bardot together.

He said: ''Strictly rumours.''

Speculation grew about the potential project in December, when it was revealed Miley's company, Smiley Miley Inc. had applied to trademark the name Bandit and Bardot.

An Instagram account under the name was also created and only followed the two stars, but it now doesn't follow anyone.

Despite his denials now, Cody previously expressed an interest in making a rock album with his 27-year-old girlfriend.

He said recently: ''We're looking at it. We are getting all the songs down and then seeing who would make sense for what. It's going to be cool. It's going to be pretty much a rock album. A lot of guitar.''