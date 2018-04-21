Coco Rocha has welcomed her second child.

The 29-year-old model took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her son, Iver Eames Conran, who she has with her husband James Conran.

Captioning a picture of herself cradling her newborn son, Coco wrote on Instagram: ''My baby boy, Iver Eames Conran. 7lbs 10oz of pure wonder. @iverconran (sic)''

James also took to his own social media account to share the happy news.

He added in his own post: ''Perfect son, daughter and wife. With a heart full of appreciation @cocorocha @ioniconran @iverconran (sic)''

And though he's only a few hours old, Iver already has his own Instagram account and has made his first post.

His parents shared on his behalf: ''Here I am! Time for some Zzz... (sic)''

The couple's first child Ioni, three, has her own Instagram account too and her parents also shared a message about the new arrival on her feed.

They shared: ''That moment when you're finally a big sister. Love you always @IverConran. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Coco had previously admitted that she revealed her pregnancy to her friends on social media because it was ''easier''.

She explained: ''It is easier announcing my pregnancy on social media instead of calling people - but on the other hand some friends and family members want to make sure you call them and get that respect of being called first. There are haters out there, so you either shut them down or remove them from out of your life.''

Coco is a lot more selective about the modelling jobs she takes on now she is a mother.

She said recently: ''Now that I'm a mom, when it comes to campaigns and editorials, I look at the bigger story. I ask if that's a good fit for the Coco brand, should I work with every editorial that comes my way, every brand. It's about pinpointing what's good ... I didn't want to be consumed by my career. Now we have a baby girl and that's what grounds me. I travel as much as I can with my family. My hair and make-up team are people that I absolutely love, who make me laugh. We're not curing cancer. We're going to do our jobs, doing it well, and realise we can have fun.''