Coco Rocha ''cried for an hour'' at Jean Paul Gautier's final show.

The 31-year-old model did a full step dance in a dark red and black ensemble at the 67-year-old fashion legend's last runway show before he retires on Wednesday (22.01.20), which showcased his Haute Couture Spring 2020 collection.

Alongside a clip from the event, which was held at Paris' Théâtre du Châtelet this week, Coco wrote on Instagram:

''Literally cried for an hour at @jpgaultierofficial's final show last night.

''My face in every photo is basically...

''Jean Paul and his team have been like a family to me and I'm so lucky to have known them and worked with them for nearly 15 years.''

Dita Von Teese also walked the runway in a silky baby pink belted corset and hailed the designer for being a ''champion for inclusiveness and diversity consistently''.

The 47-year-old burlesque dancer-and-model also thanked Gautier for ''shining the spotlight'' on her ''over the past 18 years'' and for celebrating ''beauty in many forms''.

In a lengthy post, the dark-haired beauty wrote on her profile: ''What a night it was! I'm so grateful to have been part of @jpgaultierofficial's final #hautecouture show, with so many of his muses and friends present!

''Jean Paul has always celebrated individually and beauty in many forms, and in all stages of life in a completely authentic way.

''I'm glad that being inclusive has become something brands feel compelled to do now, but #jeanpaulgaultier has been a champion for inclusiveness and diversity consistently, and genuinely, all along, because he truly believes in it.

''I'm thankful to Mr. Gautier not just for shining the spotlight on me over the past 18 years, but for creating this joyful space that truly celebrates beauty in many forms.

''I can't wait to witness the next chapter for Jean Paul. And, as his #FashionFreakShow tours, try to go see it, because it captures the magic of being at his runway shows in a fantastic way. (sic)''

Karlie Kloss also shared a video of herself on the catwalk and admitted she will be a ''Gaultier girl for life''.

The designer's Instagram page shared highlights from the night, and alongside a picture of Karlie in an all-white all-in one, he hailed the 27-year-old beauty ''a vision in white''.

And alongside a snap of him with Bella Hadid - whose sister Gigi Hadid also walked the catwalk - he added: ''Love at first sight. ''

The evening also saw Paris Jackson make her runway debut.

Michael Jackson's 21-year-old actress-and-model daughter wowed in a boho chic-inspired look, comprised of a printed robe with a long train, psychedelic patterned top, snakeskin pants and coordinating wedge platform sandals.

The ensemble was completed with colourful beaded jewellery and a green headband.

The likes of Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls and Winnie Harlow also walked the catwalk, whilst musician Boy George performed at the finale.

At the end of the show, the French designer danced with his A-list pals, and was lifted into the air as his friends and colleagues cheered.

The final show came as Gaultier announced on Twitter he would be retiring from fashion.

He announced in a video post on Twitter: ''This show celebrating 50 years of my career will also be my last. But rest assured Haute Couture will continue with a new concept.''

In the clip, Gaultier clarified that although he is stepping down from the fashion industry, his business will continue to thrive without him at the helm.

He said: ''Stay tuned ... Gautier Paris will go on, the Haute Couture continues!

''I have a new concept. I'll tell you all about it later ... all the little secrets ...''