Coco Austin will be ''so sad'' when she has to stop breastfeeding.

The 'Ice and Coco' star has been nursing her daughter Chanel - who will be four in two months time - for over three years now and has admitted she'll be devastated when the toddler doesn't want the breast anymore because she loves the ''special'' bond they have.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 40-year-old model uploaded a photograph of her feeding Chanel on a plane and wrote: ''A mothers calling.... I'm so blessed to have this unbelievable experience in this thing called Nursing..

''I had a hard time breastfeeding the 1st week of when Chanel was born, I almost gave up but my family told me to hang for another week.

''They told me I dont want to miss this special moment you have with your child.. health wise and bond wise..I hung in there and now almost 4 years later Chanel still wants the boob ..

''Its more of a comfort thing now and of course she eats regular but nap time and night time are our time and I'm lucky she hasn't grown out it yet because when that moment comes I will be so sad..its the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know.. (sic)''

The blonde bombshell recently said she doesn't think she and her husband Ice-T will be having another baby any time soon because Chanel is possessive over her mother's ''boob''.

When asked if she thinks she'll have another child, Coco said: ''No! Not at this time! [Chanel is] still my baby! I think about this over and over because I love being a mom ... but the way we travel is so extremely hard. Honestly, I think our life fits one child only.

''I don't think Chanel would like a baby sister or a baby brother. She gets jealous! Chanel gets jealous around other kids. It's so weird because, Chanel still breastfeeds, she still nurses ... every time I hold a baby and the baby is close to my boob, she goes, 'My boob!'''