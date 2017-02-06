Coco Austin's 14-month-old daughter is a ''shoe freak''.

The 'Ice Loves Coco' star - who has daughter Chanel with her husband Ice-T - has confessed their little girl owns over 100 pairs of shoes and the pair have over 50 matching outfits.

She said: ''I'll find a cute little outfit for Chanel and I'll go shopping on the internet to find something that matches. [These outfits] didn't come together. I had gotten Chanel's outfit and I found mine on the internet. I'm an internet shopper ...

''I have two companies - Sugardollz, that's a main one, that makes [matching] yoga outfits for me, matching swimsuits. There's a couple cool mommy Instagrams that will make them for me, just custom make them ...

''She's now starting to become a shoe freak herself. I think she probably has about 100 pairs of shoes. Matching outfits, we got a good, like, 50-pair set.''

And the 37-year-old television personality also revealed her daughter has started imitating the 'New Jack Hustler' rapper's ''mean mug''.

She told People Now: ''This is a new thing It's like this 'mean mug' thing that Ice has got going - he has this mean look. And she watches him do it, so she imitates him back. And I'm like, 'No, we don't like that! We don't like that!'''

Meanwhile, Ice-T previously admitted he is a more ''conscious'' parent to his daughter than he was with his older children, Letesha and Tracy Marrow Jr, who he has from previous relationships.

He said: ''I think the clarity that I have with this child. When I had my first kid I was in the middle of the wildness of becoming Ice-T, all the people that were after me, and I had my head down.

''I really wasn't concentrating on them, I was concentrating on survival. Now, everything is a lot more mellow. We bring the baby home, she's crying, I see her, they sleep with me every night. I'm really witnessing her grow every day, so I'm more conscious of it.''