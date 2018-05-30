Coco Austin has revealed she's still nursing her daughter Chanel - even though she's nearly three years old.
The 'Ice and Coco' star has revealed she's still nursing her little girl Chanel, whom she has with her husband Ice T, because it's created a special bond between them but she mainly does it for ''comfort'' rather than to provide the toddler with milk.
Taking to her Instagram account, the blonde beauty uploaded a photograph of Chanel holding her mother's breast during a nap and accompanied it with the caption: ''I follow some mother impowering pages here on Instagram and I love the inspiring pics they post showing the tenderness and love between a mother and child with or without nursing moments.. I love that I can be a part of that. @babychanelnicole has made me a more sensitive person now that I'm older. (sic)''
When fans flocked to the post to ask her if she's still nursing the toddler, Coco replied: ''Yep, but it's more for comfort now.''
The 39-year-old actress recently said, although most women gain weight during their pregnancy, Chanel ''sucked all the fat'' out of her while she was growing inside her.
She said: ''I call Chanel my human liposuction! I was a lot bigger, then when I got pregnant with her she sucked the fat out of me. I was like, 'What the heck? I need to be pregnant my whole life!'
''Then when I had her, that's when the weight came back on. It easily came on faster - but now that I'm a mom I don't [worry] so much about being in shape.''
But, although she has to work a little harder on the running machine these days, the former model is a lot more comfortable with her body and embraces her extra curves.
