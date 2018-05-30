Coco Austin is still breastfeeding her two-year-old daughter.

The 'Ice and Coco' star has revealed she's still nursing her little girl Chanel, whom she has with her husband Ice T, because it's created a special bond between them but she mainly does it for ''comfort'' rather than to provide the toddler with milk.

Taking to her Instagram account, the blonde beauty uploaded a photograph of Chanel holding her mother's breast during a nap and accompanied it with the caption: ''I follow some mother impowering pages here on Instagram and I love the inspiring pics they post showing the tenderness and love between a mother and child with or without nursing moments.. I love that I can be a part of that. @babychanelnicole has made me a more sensitive person now that I'm older. (sic)''

When fans flocked to the post to ask her if she's still nursing the toddler, Coco replied: ''Yep, but it's more for comfort now.''

The 39-year-old actress recently said, although most women gain weight during their pregnancy, Chanel ''sucked all the fat'' out of her while she was growing inside her.

She said: ''I call Chanel my human liposuction! I was a lot bigger, then when I got pregnant with her she sucked the fat out of me. I was like, 'What the heck? I need to be pregnant my whole life!'

''Then when I had her, that's when the weight came back on. It easily came on faster - but now that I'm a mom I don't [worry] so much about being in shape.''

But, although she has to work a little harder on the running machine these days, the former model is a lot more comfortable with her body and embraces her extra curves.