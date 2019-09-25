Cobie Smulders is a ''very lucky woman'' to be married to Taran Killam.

The 'How I Met Your Mother' star tied the knot with Taran - with whom she has daughters Shaelyn Cado, 10, and Janita Mae, four - back in September 2012, and has now said he's her ''dream'' man.

She gushed during an appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan': ''Isn't he just a dream? I'm a very lucky woman. This magic happened 14 years ago. We've been together since we were 22 years young. We were babies and we survived our 20s together - I don't know how that's possible, but we did. It's crazy.''

Cobie, 37, met the 'Saturday Night Live' star at a friend's birthday party, and instantly hit it off.

She added: ''We were 22, the friend was turning 30, so we were like, 'This chick is super old. Whoa.' We met and got along and he thought I was also 30. So it was a really funny meeting of like, 'When were you born?' ''

The pair were due to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary earlier this month on September 8, but the 'Stumptown' star said they decided to forgo their celebration, as it coincided with Taran's grandmother's 90th birthday.

She explained: ''It was his grandmother's 90th birthday on the same day of our anniversary. That's what you've got to celebrate. Turning 90 is much more important than seven years of marriage ... She was at our wedding. She was there. I think cake was served with a candle on it, I don't know, I was busy getting married. It's nice happenstance. I'm happy to go and celebrate her.''

'Live' hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest than surprised Cobie with an anniversary note the 'Single Parents' star had left for her during his own appearance on the show last week.

The note read: ''We are out of milk, please pick up some on your way home. Happy seven-year anniversary. Here are seven copper pennies. Please use them towards the milk.''

And Cobie added: ''I like the idea that I pick up milk on my way to the airport and actually commit to this. I'm going to commit to this bit, by the way.''