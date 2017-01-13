'Jack Reacher' star Cobie Smulders has joined the cast of comedy film 'Songbird', which tells the story of a rock singer seeking a new path in the Noel Clarke produced British film.
Cobie Smulders has joined the cast of upcoming British film 'Songbird'.
The 34-year-old Canadian actress is to star with the likes of Jessica Hynes, Noel Clarke - who is also acting as a producer - Ian Smith and Emily Atack in the comedy movie.
The plot tells the story of Joanne Sykes who was the lead singer of once popular 90s indie band The Filthy Dukes who are on the verge of splitting up.
With the break-up imminent Joanne discovers that her boyfriend has been cheating on her with several women and as she starts to feel the void of life without her group decides to go to university thinking it will be another hedonistic chapter in her life but instead discovers a life of yoga, meditation and healthy eating and a new man, quiet librarian Pete.
Shooting on the project has just begun in Cornwall, South West England, with 'Black Mountain Poets' director Jamie Adams helming.
Smulders - famous for her roles in 'Jack Reacher' and the two 'Avengers' films - can next be seen in 'Why We're Killing Gunther' and indie comedy drama 'Literally Right Before Aaron', both of which are due out later this year.
