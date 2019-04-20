Clint Eastwood has reportedly held talks about directing 'The Ballad Of Richard Jewell'.

The 88-year-old icon has been in negotiations with Disney/Fox about his potential involvement with the project, which focuses on the Olympic Park bombing during the 1996 Atlanta Games.

The movie specifically centres on the story of a security guard whose life is transformed after the police leaked that he was a suspect in the incident, according to Deadline.

Jewell - who found a suspicious backpack in the Olympic Park, before clearing the area and saving lives - quickly went from being considered a hero, to one of the most disliked people in the US.

The script has been penned by Billy Ray, who previously wrote 2013's 'Captain Phillips'.

Meanwhile, Clint previously insisted he doesn't have any intention to retire from the movie business, although he is planning to be more selective about his projects in the coming years.

He explained: ''Maybe I just don't want a certain volume of work, but, no, it hasn't lessened. I love what I do...

''I'll probably keep on going. I feel good, but it depends on material. I probably wouldn't do something just because it was marginal - I have to kind of think it has some validity and has some relationship to today.''