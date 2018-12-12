Clint Eastwood still skis at the age of 88.

The legendary Hollywood filmmaker's daughter Alison revealed the family still enjoy ski trips together, and added her famous father is still as active as ever.

Speaking to Extra about her family's Christmas plans, she said: ''We all go skiing. We go skiing together and people are like, 'Your dad still skis?'

''My mom's 87 and she still plays tennis... I couldn't feel more happy that I get to spend great time with them and that they're both in great shape.''

Clint is keeping busy with his career too, taking on both directing and acting duties for new movie 'The Mule' - which also stars daughter Alison.

Asked if he prefers to be in front of or behind the camera, he admitted: ''It depends. Sometimes you don't want to do both 'cause there's too much to do. Other times, it's fun.''

Meanwhile, the movie icon - who has worked on the likes of 'Million Dollar Baby', 'Dirty Harry' and 'Unforgiven' - has also commented on the idea of retirement as he gets older, but he insisted it isn't something you can plan for.

He told the Hollywood Reporter: ''You never know when you're going to give up. But I'm enjoying it.''

His comments on potentially calling time on his illustrious career come after he admitted he will ''keep on going'', although he may be more selective with his projects.

He recently said: ''Maybe I just don't want a certain volume of work, but, no, it hasn't lessened. I love what I do...

''I'll probably keep on going. I feel good, but it depends on material. I probably wouldn't do something just because it was marginal - I have to kind of think it has some validity and has some relationship to today.''