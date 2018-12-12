Legendary Hollywood star Clint Eastwood still enjoys skiing at the age of 88, and his daughter Alison is glad her famous father is still ''in great shape''.
Clint Eastwood still skis at the age of 88.
The legendary Hollywood filmmaker's daughter Alison revealed the family still enjoy ski trips together, and added her famous father is still as active as ever.
Speaking to Extra about her family's Christmas plans, she said: ''We all go skiing. We go skiing together and people are like, 'Your dad still skis?'
''My mom's 87 and she still plays tennis... I couldn't feel more happy that I get to spend great time with them and that they're both in great shape.''
Clint is keeping busy with his career too, taking on both directing and acting duties for new movie 'The Mule' - which also stars daughter Alison.
Asked if he prefers to be in front of or behind the camera, he admitted: ''It depends. Sometimes you don't want to do both 'cause there's too much to do. Other times, it's fun.''
Meanwhile, the movie icon - who has worked on the likes of 'Million Dollar Baby', 'Dirty Harry' and 'Unforgiven' - has also commented on the idea of retirement as he gets older, but he insisted it isn't something you can plan for.
He told the Hollywood Reporter: ''You never know when you're going to give up. But I'm enjoying it.''
His comments on potentially calling time on his illustrious career come after he admitted he will ''keep on going'', although he may be more selective with his projects.
He recently said: ''Maybe I just don't want a certain volume of work, but, no, it hasn't lessened. I love what I do...
''I'll probably keep on going. I feel good, but it depends on material. I probably wouldn't do something just because it was marginal - I have to kind of think it has some validity and has some relationship to today.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Chesley Sullenberger has been a pilot all of his adult life. Having had an interest...
Tab Hunter was America's Boy Next Door in the 1950s, attracting a large female following...
Once again, director Clint Eastwood lurks in the background, springing a stunningly atmospheric thriller on...
What would you do when your own morals come into direct confrontation with your duty...
Music-lover Clint Eastwood adapts the long-running stage musical for the big screen with mixed results:...
A biography of iconic filmmaker John Milius, this engaging documentary features some of the biggest...
With beautiful but bland direction and a script that can't help but overstate everything, this...
Gus Lobel is one of the most formidable baseball talent scouts around, however his age...
Exquisitely designed and directed, with finely tuned performances that shine even through some heavy make-up,...
Anna Marie Hoover, like any mother, knew that her young son, John Edgar, would grow...
Eastwood's skilfully unrushed direction merges with Morgan's astute, thoughtful screenplay to create a thoroughly unusual...
Based on John Carlin's book Playing the Enemy, this is an almost too-inspirational story of...