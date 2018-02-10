Clint Eastwood says fan selfies are ''a pain in the rear'' and he hates being asked to pose with his admirers.
The 87-year-old actor and director hates being asked to take pictures with his fans but is constantly being inundated with requests.
He told USA Today: ''I don't like selfie sticks and I don't like selfies. Period. But you get asked to do so many of them. It's a pain in the rear.''
Speaking about shooting his new movie 'The 15:17 to Paris' in Europe, he moaned: ''We were in Venice and Rome doing these shots. Everybody has these sticks. And if it's not the sticks, they are doing this deal, 'Can you stand next to (me for a shot)?''
However, Clint's popularity proved to be helpful when the crew need a distraction while shooting at tourist hotspots including the Colosseum in Rome.
He said: ''It was a real mess, but it was real fun.''
Anthony Sadler, who stars in the movie, said: ''''Hundreds are people were going to (Eastwood) while we were shooting there. He was the perfect decoy. They'd be all over him.''
And co-star Alek Skarlatos added: ''He jumped on that grenade.''
The movie is based on the autobiography 'The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Soldiers' by Jeffrey E. Stern, Spencer Stone, Sadler and Skarlatos. The movie stars Stone, Sadler and Skarlatos as themselves and follows the trio as they stop the 2015 Thalys train attack, in which a man opened fire in a carriage during a journey from Amsterdam to Paris.
