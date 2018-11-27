Sir Cliff Richard will ''never retire.''

The 78-year-old singer - who has been making records since the 1950s - has slowed down and reduced his touring schedule, but will never give up music completely.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Loose Women', he said: ''The word 'retire'... I don't think that's in my vocabulary.

''What I plan to do is what I've done now, really.

''I've slowed, I've made it a level area - I don't tour for five or six months the way I used to.

''I can come back with my band - they're all friends of mine.

''We dine together, we stay in the same hotels, we do shows and people come and enjoy themselves.''

The legendary singer spoke about how relieved he was when he successfully sued the BBC for a gross invasion of privacy in July - after they live broadcasted a police raid on his home after historic allegations of sexual assault surfaced.

Cliff - who was awarded £210,000 in damages in July - was never arrested or charged during the police investigation and he admitted the settlement made him feel he'd finally got ''justice''.

He said: ''The minute it was cleared away from me, I was so relieved.

''I couldn't punch the air, I didn't feel triumphant, I just felt justice at last!''

The 'Bachelor Boy' hitmaker is currently promoting his new album, 'Rise Up', and said that he feels his new record has helped him re-establish himself as an artist and helped him embark on a positive direction.

He commented: ''I think with an album it's a chance for the artist to take themselves and the audience somewhere else.''