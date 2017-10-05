Sir Cliff Richard is set to charge fans £22 for a singsong with him.

The 76-year-old music icon is offering his fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to sing with their hero at his Adego do Cantor vineyard in the Algarve in May next year, when they will also be handed a bottle of wine from his vineyard.

And anyone willing to spend a bit extra on a special edition Vida Nova red wine will receive an autograph and a photo taken with Sir Cliff.

The British star - who has sold more than 250 million records worldwide during his legendary career - is scheduled to perform some of his biggest hits, too.

But organisers of the event explained: ''We don't have any details of what Sir Cliff will be singing as it will depend on what happens on the day, but hopefully it will be an extra special day and we look forward to sharing it.''

The announcement of Sir Cliff's singalong in Portugal comes shortly after his long-time friend Gloria Hunniford said he'd ''lost his joy for life'' following the sexual abuse allegations made against him in 2014.

The TV presenter revealed she is saddened to see how the three-year police probe into historic sex offences, which proved to be false, has affected his approach for life.

In an extract from her new autobiography, 'My Life', Gloria explained: ''Even now he cannot believe what's happened - it literally eats away at him. He lost so much weight that when he hugged you, it felt like skin and bone.

''Cliff lost his joy for life. We were constantly on the phone and he went over and over the details because it was tormenting him.

''The impact on him has been so severe and I don't think he'll ever fully get over it.''