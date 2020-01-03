Sir Cliff Richard is selling his Barbados mansion for £6.8 million.

The 79-year-old singer first put the luxury property up for private sale in 2017 but it was later taken off the market and recently returned for sale with Hamptons International.

The six-bedroom villa, called Coral Sundown, is located in the exclusive Sugar Hill Estate on the west of the island and sits on 2.6 acres.

Each of the six bedrooms boasts panoramic views of the sea, while the estate also features tennis courts, a swimming pool and a double car garage.

The property also includes a separate pool house with a kitchen.

Meanwhile, Cliff will be going on tour this year to mark his 80th birthday.

The 'Devil Woman' hitmaker will reach the milestone age in October and will be hitting the road on 'The Great 80 Tour', which kicks off in Gateshead on September 23, and wraps with two consecutive nights at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London on October 12 and October 13.

The music legend - who has been making records since the 1950s - has slowed down and reduced his touring schedule in recent times, but he has vowed to never retire from the music industry.

He previously said: ''The word 'retire'... I don't think that's in my vocabulary. What I plan to do is what I've done now, really.

''I've slowed, I've made it a level area - I don't tour for five or six months the way I used to. I can come back with my band - they're all friends of mine.

''We dine together, we stay in the same hotels, we do shows and people come and enjoy themselves.''

Every time he considers quitting, someone suggests a tour and he ''just can't resist it''.

He said: ''Sometimes I wake up in the morning and think I haven't sung for six months and it's wonderful not having to worry about my throat giving out.

''So at those moments I think to myself, 'If I never did another show, I'd be very happy.' Then, blow me down, somebody suggests going on tour again and I'm saying, 'Oh, yes please!' I get all excited again and can't wait to get out on stage. I just can't resist it.''