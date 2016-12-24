Sir Cliff Richard stopped releasing new material because he claims musicians from his era don't get airplay.

The 76-year-old music legend feels artists like Sir Elton John and himself are unlikely to top the charts if they put out new music, despite his covers album, 'Just . . . Fabulous Rock 'n' Roll', hitting number four in the official UK charts.

According to The Sun newspaper, he said: ''Now, because our new material is never played enough, people like Sir Elton John, Phil Collins, myself and Tina Turner, we've, in a way, stopped making albums full of new songs.''

And, although the 'Devil Woman' hitmaker doesn't feel relevant that doesn't mean he won't perform at the world-renowned Glastonbury Festival held at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England in June.

However, he says he would require a large sum of money to agree to play the famous Pyramid Stage.

He previously said: ''They have never asked me - if they asked I'd seriously think about it. Maybe there will be a spot. If you are the owners of Glastonbury Festival, please feel free to ask but I may not be available and what's more, I'm not cheap!''

Speaking about the potential gig, Sir Cliff, who is set to perform a series of outdoor concerts next year, said: ''They are like festival shows; open air concerts.

''We're doing two in Denmark, one in Ireland and nine in Britain.

''If they invited me to Glastonbury I would seriously think about doing it. Then I'd either plan a tour to start there or end there. It would be great.''

However, the 'Summer Holiday' actor has revealed he wouldn't want to camp because he doesn't like to get dirty and covered in mud.

He explained: ''Camping's not for me. I'm too old for that - I wouldn't want to get dirty.''

But the veteran musician has admitted he has ''admiration'' for all of the concert-goers who embrace the weather conditions and the lack of showers and washing facilities to watch the acts regardless of who is performing.