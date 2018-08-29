Sir Cliff Richard has reunited with Olivia Newton-John for a duet on his first album of original material in 14 years.

The 'Summer Holiday' hitmaker - who has focused on covers since 2004's 'Something's Goin' On' - has teamed up with the 'Grease' star and his long-time friend on the track 'Everybody's Someone', their first recording together since 1995's 'Had To Be'.

Opening up about the decision to make the LP, 'Rise Up', Cliff, 77, said: ''It was 14 years ago that I last made a record of original songs. That's quite a gap and I thought that was behind me, I thought I'd never get the chance to do it again and there it is - 'Rise Up' is here.''

It has been 60 years this month since the singer's debut single 'Move It' was released, and the veteran performer wants today's audiences to not see his long career in the industry as a hinderance.

Explaining he thinks this could be the record which engages him with a wider audience, he added: ''I loved singing every track. To have these great writers supplying me with their songs, is an honour! It has been put to me that a new audience might give me a 'listen to', and that is an exciting thought, and if they do and don't like it they can buy something else.

''Give me a chance, that is all we can ask... close your eyes and tune in. My longevity should be considered a plus, not a drawback.''

Cliff - who has reunited with his 'Devil Woman' co-writers Terry Britten Graham Lyle on the record - hopes the collection of songs will help revive his career by appealing to young people.

He explained: ''The songs are good as well, I'm so thrilled with it. I'm hoping it will be a revival for me ... for someone who could be recognised by some of these younger people to be a valuable artist.

''I'm not messing around about it, it's for real.

''And you should really close your eyes when you listen to new records, 'cause you don't need to know how old I am. And I'm not going to tell you.''

The record, which features four of Cliff's hits featuring The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, is released on November 23 via Warner Music.