Sir Cliff Richard has announced a UK tour to mark his 80th birthday.

The 'Devil Woman' hitmaker announced on his 79th birthday (14.10.19) that he will be hitting the road on 'The Great 80 Tour' next year, which kicks off in Gateshead on September 23, and wraps with two consecutive nights at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London on October 12 and October 13.

The music legend - who has been making records since the 1950s - has slowed down and reduced his touring schedule in recent times, but he has vowed to never retire from the music industry.

Speaking in November, he said: ''The word 'retire'... I don't think that's in my vocabulary.

''What I plan to do is what I've done now, really.

''I've slowed, I've made it a level area - I don't tour for five or six months the way I used to.

''I can come back with my band - they're all friends of mine.

''We dine together, we stay in the same hotels, we do shows and people come and enjoy themselves.''

Every time he considers quitting, someone suggests a tour and he ''just can't resit it''.

He said: ''Sometimes I wake up in the morning and realise I haven't sung for six months and it's wonderful not having to worry about my throat giving out.

''So at those moments I think to myself, 'If I never did another show, I'd be very happy.' Then, blow me down, somebody suggests going on tour again and I'm saying, 'Oh, yes please!' I get all excited again and can't wait to get out on stage. I just can't resist it.''

The 'Bachelor Boy' hitmaker released his first album of new material in 14 years, 'Rise Up', last year.

And Cliff said that he felt the record - which was the follow-up to 2004's 'Something's Goin' On' - helped him re-establish himself as an artist and helped him embark on a positive direction.

He commented: ''I think with an album it's a chance for the artist to take themselves and the audience somewhere else.''

Tickets for the 'The Great 80 Tour' go on sale on October 25 via Live Nation.

Cliff's tour dates are:

September 23, 2020 - Gateshead, Sage

September 25, 2020 - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

September 27, 2020 - Blackpool, Opera House

September 29, 2020 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

October 2, 2020 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

October 4, 2020 - Sheffield, City Hall

October 6, 2020 - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

October 8, 2020 - Bournemouth, Bic Windsor Hall

October 10, 2020 - Brighton, Brighton Centre

October 12, 2020 - London, Royal Albert Hall

October 13, 2020 - London, Royal Albert Hall